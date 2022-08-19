Četné exploze ruských skladišť zbraní v noci ze čtvrtka na pátek

19. 8. 2022

Výbuch skladiště zbraní v Belgorodu v Rusku, na druhé straně ukrajinsko-ruské hranice u města Charkov:

Things aren’t looking good in Belgorod, Russia pic.twitter.com/IgbfaGtQgc — Olga Lautman 🇺🇦 (@OlgaNYC1211) August 18, 2022

K dalším výbuchům došlo na letišti Belbek u Sevastopolu na Krymu a v městě Kerč:



















BREAKING. First reports about the powerful explosions at the major Russian airbase #Belbek near Sevastopol naval base in occupied #Crimea. pic.twitter.com/3RAyBrhAe8 — Viktor Kovalenko (@MrKovalenko) August 18, 2022





Two explosions in #Kerch were reported by local residents. The occupation authorities of #Crimea said that "there is no threat to the city and the bridge."



An hour later, local residents reported about the sounds of explosions on "Belbek" military airport near #Sevastopol. pic.twitter.com/xs5eHnXEHH — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 18, 2022





#Ukrainian forces are bringing hell to the orcs tonight!

Series of blasts near Belbek Sevastopol, South Crimea

Explosions heard near Kerch bridge as well!!

Explosions reported as far south as Bakhchysarai.

Also hit ammo depot and airport near Belgorod, Russia pic.twitter.com/LaAeWFcWKj — Moveebuff (@moveebuff1953) August 18, 2022





⚡️At the time of the explosions, there were more than 40 units of Russian fighter aircraft at the Belbek military airfield in Sevastopol pic.twitter.com/E94IyEgfd9 — 🇺🇦 Mehmet Palabıyık #ukraine 🇹🇷 (@yorukhunnn) August 18, 2022







