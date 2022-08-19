Četné exploze ruských skladišť zbraní v noci ze čtvrtka na pátek

19. 8. 2022

čas čtení 1 minuta
Výbuch skladiště zbraní v Belgorodu v Rusku, na druhé straně ukrajinsko-ruské hranice u města Charkov:


K dalším výbuchům došlo na letišti Belbek u Sevastopolu na Krymu a v městě Kerč:

 










0
Vytisknout
147

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 19. 8. 2022