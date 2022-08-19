Četné exploze ruských skladišť zbraní v noci ze čtvrtka na pátek
19. 8. 2022
Things aren’t looking good in Belgorod, Russia pic.twitter.com/IgbfaGtQgc— Olga Lautman 🇺🇦 (@OlgaNYC1211) August 18, 2022
K dalším výbuchům došlo na letišti Belbek u Sevastopolu na Krymu a v městě Kerč:
BREAKING. First reports about the powerful explosions at the major Russian airbase #Belbek near Sevastopol naval base in occupied #Crimea. pic.twitter.com/3RAyBrhAe8— Viktor Kovalenko (@MrKovalenko) August 18, 2022
Two explosions in #Kerch were reported by local residents. The occupation authorities of #Crimea said that "there is no threat to the city and the bridge."— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 18, 2022
An hour later, local residents reported about the sounds of explosions on "Belbek" military airport near #Sevastopol. pic.twitter.com/xs5eHnXEHH
#Ukrainian forces are bringing hell to the orcs tonight!— Moveebuff (@moveebuff1953) August 18, 2022
Series of blasts near Belbek Sevastopol, South Crimea
Explosions heard near Kerch bridge as well!!
Explosions reported as far south as Bakhchysarai.
Also hit ammo depot and airport near Belgorod, Russia pic.twitter.com/LaAeWFcWKj
⚡️At the time of the explosions, there were more than 40 units of Russian fighter aircraft at the Belbek military airfield in Sevastopol pic.twitter.com/E94IyEgfd9— 🇺🇦 Mehmet Palabıyık #ukraine 🇹🇷 (@yorukhunnn) August 18, 2022
