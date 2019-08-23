Rozhovor Britských listů 234. Petr Pithart: Normalizace. Byla to éra bezčasí

23. 8. 2019









Při příležitostí třicátého výročí pádu komunismu přinášíme tři exkluzivní rozhovory s Petrem Pithartem, prvním postkomunistickým premiérem České republiky. V tomto třetím rozhovoru s Janem Čulíkem mluví Petr Pithart o drastickém dopadu normalizace, která začala celostátními prověrkami, v nichž se všichni občané museli obrovským způsobem ponížit. Toto trauma, děsivý úprk do soukromí a k sobeckému individualismu, který trvale ovlivnil české povahy a české charaktery, česká společnost nezpracovala dodneška, přestože dodnes je normalizace určující charakteristikou i dnešní české společnosti. "Atomizace společnosti je to nejhorší, co se mohlo stát. Ztratili jsme důvěru vůči sobě navzájem." Rozhovor se vysílá na Regionální televizi, která je k dispozici satelitem, pozemním vysíláním a na kabelu i na internetu, od pátku 23. srpna 2019.



On the occasion of the thirty years' anniversary of the fall of communism, we broadcast three exclusive interviews with Petr Pithart, the first Prime Minister of the post-communist Czech Republic and a close collaborator of Czechoslovak President Václav Havel. In this, third, interview, Petr Pithart talks about the drastic impact of the so called "normalisation period" - the two post-invasion decades from 1969 to 1989. At the beginning of this period, all adult citizens of Czechoslovakia were subjected to political interviews during which they were forced to approve of the invasion and renounce all their previous liberal or democratic statements, otherwise they lost their jobs. These interviews were extremely humiliating. The Czechoslovaks retreated into the privacy of their families and homes and started distrusting their fellow citizens. The deep trauma of normalisation has not been exorcised to this very day and it still deeply influences life in contemporary Czech Republic, argues Pithart. The interview is being broadcast by the Czech cable TV station Regionalnitelevize.cz from Friday 23rd August, 2019.



















