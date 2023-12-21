Prohlášení Židovského hlasu solidarity o antisemitismu

Židovský hlas solidarity se přidává k množství organizací, které odkazují na Jeruzalémskou deklaraci o antisemitismu (https://jerusalemdeclaration.org/), která zdůrazňuje, že antisemitské je vyjadřovat rozsáhlá negativní zobecnění o Židech, anebo využívat taková zobecnění k urážce, napadení nebo diskriminaci kohokoliv na základě jeho židovství. Jeruzalémská deklarace rovněž zdůrazňuje, že existuje široká škála projevů a činností, které, ač mohou být jakkoliv kontroverzní, nemusí být antisemitské, a měly by být povoleny a stát se předmětem otevřené debaty.

Z tohoto hlediska lze soudit, že je antisemitské vyjádřit nenávist vůči všem Židům nebo všem židovským Izraelcům kvůli činům, která páchá izraelský stát. Není však antisemitské jakkoliv ostře kritizovat stát Izrael, jeho vládu, nebo specifické frakce izraelského nebo židovského politického života. A pro Židy je nebezpečné, když je legitimní kritika zakázána nebo označována za antisemitskou, protože to může podpořit antisemitský pohled, který identifikuje všechny Židy s Izraelem a všechny Izraelce s konkrétními činy izraelské politiky.

Je antisemitské vyzývat k napadení nebo vyhánění židovského obyvatelstva Izraele nebo historické Palestiny (v oblasti „od řeky k moři“). Není však antisemitské kritizovat špatné zacházení s nežidovským obyvatelstvem nebo jeho vyhánění z této oblasti, nebo volat po rovných právech pro všechny lidi, kteří v ní žijí. Není taktéž antisemitské podpořit určité typy odporu ke kolonialismu nebo okupaci, které jsou v souladu s mezinárodním právem. Zároveň považujeme za nutné rozlišovat mezi legitimním právem na odpor a neospravedlnitelnými útoky na civilní obyvatelstvo, jak se stalo 7. října.

V tomto okamžiku napětí a nejistoty se stalo až příliš snadné dezinterpretovat názory domnělých protivníků, okamžitě vyčíst z jejich slov to nejhorší, a přitom vstřícně vyčíst to nejlepší ze slov našich domnělých spojenců. Židovský hlas solidarity vyzývá všechny k tomu, aby východiskem politických debat činili soucit a porozumění, místo stranictví a projektovaných obav, abychom jasně a spravedlivě artikulovali souhlas a nesouhlas a usilovali o mírové řešení konfliktů menších i větších.

Tím, že odmítáme vágní expanzi definice antisemitismu, můžeme lépe identifikovat skutečnou diskriminaci a soustředit své sily na boj proti jejím projevům a zdrojům, aniž bychom umlčeli debatu o široké škále věcí, které nelze vyřešit jednoduchým obviněním. Mezi tyto věci patří i charakter a politika státu Izrael.

Ranní zastánci sionismu snili o dni, kdy by jejich národ, společenství a instituce přestaly být vnímány jako vyjímečné, a začaly být posuzovány podobně jako všechny ostatní. Můžeme projevit respekt k jejich odkazu tím, že pohlédneme na stát Izrael stejným kritickým pohledem, jakým bychom měli sledovat všechny státy.

Židovský hlas solidarity

Praha 21. prosince 2023

Jewish Voice for Solidarity, Statement on Antisemitism

Since the attacks by Hamas forces on Israeli civilians on October 7, and since the massive military response to those attacks by the state of Israel, expressions of antisemitism have been on the rise worldwide. It has become an urgent matter to identify and combat antisemitism. At the same time, it is also important to identify the careless and irresponsible misuse of the term. Now, as the accusation of antisemitism has been increasingly mobilized by individuals and institutions who take advantage of heightened public emotions to tarnish their perceived political opponents while evading critical analysis and reasoned debate, the time has come to reiterate and renew the discussion on a few basic principles.

Jewish Voice of Solidarity joins many like-minded organizations in referring to the Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism (https://jerusalemdeclaration.org/), which emphasizes that it is antisemitic to make sweeping negative generalizations about Jews, or to act on those generalizations by insulting, attacking, or discriminating against anyone on the basis of their Jewishness. The Jerusalem Declaration also emphasizes that there is a broad range of speech and activity that, however controversial, is not necessarily antisemitic, and should be permitted while subject to debate.

Seen from this perspective, we can identify it as antisemitic to express hatred toward all Jews, or toward all Jewish Israelis, on the basis of actions taken by the state of Israel. But it is not antisemitic to subject the state of Israel, its government, or specific factions of Israeli or Jewish political life, to harsh criticism. And it is dangerous to Jews when legitimate criticism is banned or defamed as antisemitic, because this can lend support to the antisemitic attitude that identifies all Jews with Israel and all Israelis with Israeli policy.

It is antisemitic to call for attacking or expelling the Jewish population of Israel or historic Palestine (in the area “from the river and the sea”). By the same token, it is not antisemitic to criticize the mistreatment and expulsion of non-Jews from this area, or to call for equal rights for all people who live there. Nor is it antisemitic to call for certain forms of resistance to colonialism and occupation, in accordance with international law, even while we find it crucial to distinguish the legitimate right of resistance from unjustifiable attacks on civilian populations as happened on October 7.

At this moment of tension and uncertainty, it has become easy to misinterpret the views of perceived opponents, immediately reading the worst into what they say, while leniently reading the best into the views of our perceived allies. Jewish Voice of Solidarity calls on all to make sympathy and understanding, rather than allegiances and projected fears, into the starting point for political debate, so that we may clearly and fairly articulate our agreement and disagreement and strive for a peaceful resolution to conflicts small and large.

By rejecting the undefined expansion of the definition of antisemitism, we can better identify genuine discrimination and focus our energies on combatting its expressions and sources, without silencing debate on the wide array of issues that cannot be resolved by simple accusation. Among those issues are the character and policies of the state of Israel.

Early proponents of Zionism dreamed of a day when their nation, community, and institutions would cease to be seen as exceptional, but would be judged like any others. We can respect their legacy by looking on Israel with the same critical gaze with which we should look on all other states.

Jewish Voice of Solidarity

Prague, December 21, 2023

Kontakt/contact: Joseph Grim Feinberg, jgrimfeinberg@gmail.com

