Americká debata o koronaviru na Fox News: Už deset let si nemyju ruce. Viry neexistují, vždyť je nevidíme
2. 3. 2020
Pete Hegseth z Fox News: Nemyl jsem si ruce už snad deset let. Nikdy neonemocním. Viry a bakterie neexistují, vždyť je nevidím!
Fox News’ @PeteHegseth admits, unprompted, that he hasn’t washed his hands in 10 years.— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 10, 2019
“Germs are not a real thing,” Pete says. “I can’t see them, therefore they’re not real.” pic.twitter.com/9hsAb9YA9j
331
Diskuse