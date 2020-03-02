Americká debata o koronaviru na Fox News: Už deset let si nemyju ruce. Viry neexistují, vždyť je nevidíme

2. 3. 2020

Pete Hegseth z Fox News: Nemyl jsem si ruce už snad deset let. Nikdy neonemocním. Viry a bakterie neexistují, vždyť je nevidím!


