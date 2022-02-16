Anglický princ Andrew zaplatí 10 milionů liber (300 milionů Kč) odškodného ženě, se kterou se nikdy nesetkal a vůbec ji sexuálně nezneužíval
16. 2. 2022
Stalo se už někdy předtím, že by někdo vyplatil 10 milionů liber odškodného někomu, s nímž se nikdy nesetkali, aby tím ulevil jeho zlobě, zlobě osoby, která zfalšovala fotografii, která dokazuje, že se dívka s Andrewem setkala, i když je to naprosto zfalšované, protože se nikdy nesetkali? Poirotovy malé šedé buňky to jaksi nezvládají...
Has anyone ever before paid £10m quid to someone they never met in order to assuage the hard feelings of the person they never met who has doctored a photo showing that they met although that is entirely made up because they never met? Poirot’s little grey cells can’t fathom it!— Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) February 15, 2022
Britain's Prince Andrew reaches a settlement with Virginia Giuffre in US sex abuse case https://t.co/rkwdyTqvYM— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 15, 2022
Ve skutečnosti je to podle Daily Telegraphu 12 milionů liber. Peníze na umlčení obvinění ze znásilnění...
I'm not going to use the phrase "Hush money for rape". pic.twitter.com/ucQad8q7VL— Femi (@Femi_Sorry) February 15, 2022
