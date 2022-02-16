Anglický princ Andrew zaplatí 10 milionů liber (300 milionů Kč) odškodného ženě, se kterou se nikdy nesetkal a vůbec ji sexuálně nezneužíval

16. 2. 2022

čas čtení 1 minuta

Stalo se už někdy předtím, že by někdo vyplatil 10 milionů liber odškodného někomu, s nímž se nikdy nesetkali, aby tím ulevil jeho zlobě, zlobě osoby, která zfalšovala fotografii, která dokazuje, že se dívka s Andrewem setkala, i když je to naprosto zfalšované, protože se nikdy nesetkali? Poirotovy malé šedé buňky to jaksi nezvládají...

Has anyone ever before paid £10m quid to someone they never met in order to assuage the hard feelings of the person they never met who has doctored a photo showing that they met although that is entirely made up because they never met? Poirot’s little grey cells can’t fathom it!