Anglický princ Andrew zaplatí 10 milionů liber (300 milionů Kč) odškodného ženě, se kterou se nikdy nesetkal a vůbec ji sexuálně nezneužíval

16. 2. 2022

Stalo se už někdy předtím, že by někdo vyplatil 10 milionů liber odškodného někomu, s nímž se nikdy nesetkali, aby tím ulevil jeho zlobě, zlobě osoby, která zfalšovala fotografii, která dokazuje, že se dívka s Andrewem setkala, i když je to naprosto zfalšované, protože se nikdy nesetkali? Poirotovy malé šedé buňky to jaksi nezvládají...


Ve skutečnosti je to podle Daily Telegraphu 12 milionů liber. Peníze na umlčení obvinění ze znásilnění...




