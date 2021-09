Generál McKenzie: Doporučoval jsem Bidenovi ponechat v Afghánistánu 2 500 vojáků

29. 9. 2021

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Gen. McKenzie confirms he'd recommended @POTUS keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan. Also says he advised that pulling US troops would lead to collapse of Afghan forces and gov. @JimInhofe asks, and McKenzie confirms Biden got it.



But Biden said otherwise. https://t.co/pD7vtBV0sm pic.twitter.com/uKZvZ8T4z1