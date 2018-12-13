In an Orbanesque move, Head of Czech public Radio has sacked the editor of its cultural station

13. 12. 2018 / Jan Čulík

According to Rauvolf Petr Fischer has turned Vltava into a radio station which forced people to think.





As Parlamentní listy".

As Britské listy commentator Bohumil Kartous points out, the decision to get rid of Petr Fischer "is a manifestation of cowardice shows alarmingly, how close the management of Czech public service Radio is in fact to the ideology of the fake news website".