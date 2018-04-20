2018 Czech and Slovak Studies Workshop
2018 Czech and Slovak Studies Workshop
April 21-22, 2018
The Harriman Institute at Columbia University
PROGRAM
|Name
|Affiliation
|Title of presentation
|Ondřej Slačálek
|Ústav politologie, FF UK
|
Small Is More than Beautiful: The Moral Significance of Proportion in the Discourses of ‘The Meaning of Czech History’
|Matthew Slaboch
|Princeton University
|
T. G. Masaryk on American Ideas and Institutions
|
Kathryn Densford
|George Washington University
|
1918 in Southern Moravia: War’s End and State Formation in the Borderlands
|
Václav Paris
|City College of New York
|
Survival of the Unfittest: Švejk and the Nation
|Julia Sutton-Mattocks
|University of Bristol
|
Surgery, Psychiatry and Syphilis: Medical Scenarios in Inter-War Czech Literature and Cinema
|Martin Nedbal
|University of Kansas
|
Eighteenth-Century Opera Seria and Nineteenth-Century Nationalism: Czech and German Approaches to Mozart’s La Clemenza di Tito in Prague, 1791-1891
|Marek Nekula
|Universität Regensburg
|
Language Loyalty and Reality: The Languages of Bedřich Smetana in Bohemian Context
|
Sarah Lemmen
|German Historical Institute, Washington, DC
|
The Czechoslovak Harbor in Hamburg: A Cold War Case Study
|
Rosamund Johnston
|New York University
|
‘Witnessing’ Emigration on the Airwaves in 1950s Czechoslovakia
|
Marty Mullins
|
Flathead Valley Community College
|
Commemorating Communism? The Varying Connotations Associated with Košice, Slovakia's Central Square
|Meghan Forbes
|Museum of Modern Art
|
Toyen, Průvodce Paříží and the Accessible Avant-Garde
|Marta Filipová
|University of Birmingham
|
Art, Politics and War: Czechoslovakia at New York World's Fair 1939/40
|Traci O’Brien
|Auburn University
|
Kde je domov? Prague’s Role in Lenka Reinerová’s Czech-German Life
|José Vergara
|Swarthmore College
|
Lard, Macaroni, and the Pursuit of Happiness in Ivan Blatný’s Pomocná škola Bixley
Diskuse