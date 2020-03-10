Koronavirus: V Itálii je na jednotkách intenzivní péče spousta mladších lidí "pod šedesát let"

10. 3. 2020

Velmi užitečný zdroj o aktuálním stavu epidemie koronaviru ve všech zemích světa: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

Je to mýtus, věřit, že koronavirus není nebezpečný pro ty, kdo nejsou staří, nebo nemají zdravotní problémy. Ze zpráv z Itále vyplývá, že velké počty zdravých lidí pod šedesát se dostávají do kritického zdravotního stavu. Určitě nebude k dispozici dostatek lůžek na jednotkách intenzivní péče pro všechny ty, kdo je budou potřebovat.

MYJTE SI TY RUCE!

Lékař z Milána, interviewovaný v pondělí večer na Channel 4 News, popřel zprávy, že italští zdravotnící léčí na jednotkách intenzivní péče z nedostatku lůžek jen ty nemocné, kteří mají šanci na přežití, a ignorují staré pacienty. 


* * *

Německo, Francie, Španělsko, Švýcarsko, Británie a USA sledují tutéž vzrůstající trajektorii infekcí koronaviru jako Itálie. Ale existuje jedna výjimka - Japonsko. Měli bychom dělat to, co dělají Japonci.



