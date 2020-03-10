Koronavirus: V Itálii je na jednotkách intenzivní péče spousta mladších lidí "pod šedesát let"
10. 3. 2020
It’s a myth that the #coronavirus is a breeze unless you are old and/or have a health issue.— Alan Wardrop 🕯🇪🇺🇬🇧 it’s much more than Brexit (@AlanGWardrop) March 9, 2020
Reports from Italy show significant numbers of healthy under 60s becoming critical.
There certainly won’t be critical care beds available for all who need them in UK.
Wash those hands.
Lékař z Milána, interviewovaný v pondělí večer na Channel 4 News, popřel zprávy, že italští zdravotnící léčí na jednotkách intenzivní péče z nedostatku lůžek jen ty nemocné, kteří mají šanci na přežití, a ignorují staré pacienty.
* * *
Německo, Francie, Španělsko, Švýcarsko, Británie a USA sledují tutéž vzrůstající trajektorii infekcí koronaviru jako Itálie. Ale existuje jedna výjimka - Japonsko. Měli bychom dělat to, co dělají Japonci.
Germany, France, Spain, Switzerland, UK and USA are all following the same upward trajectory paths of #coronavirus cases as Italy. But there is one exception to the rule - Japan. So whatever they are doing to combat #COVIDー19 - we should be doing the same. pic.twitter.com/OU8brrRzul— James Melville (@JamesMelville) March 9, 2020
Diskuse