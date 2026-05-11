Izrael dále vraždí civilisty, děti a zdravotníky
11. 5. 2026
Malý palestinský chlapec pláče kvůli ztrátě otce, který byl dnes ráno zabit při izraelském leteckém útoku na vozidlo v Khan Younisu na jihu Gazy.
Tisíce dětí v Gaze přišly o končetiny uprostřed katastrofální humanitární situace..
A young Palestinian boy cries his eyes out over the loss of his father, killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/QZTJEavw79— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 10, 2026
Thousands of children in Gaza have lost limbs amid devastating humanitarian conditions. pic.twitter.com/5thLO6yusO— TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) May 10, 2026
NEVER STOP TALKING ABOUT PALESTINE! pic.twitter.com/qFbknLDJrl— Yousef in Gaza 🇵🇸 (@yousefQasem1998) May 10, 2026
Tohle Izrael udělal v Libanonu!
ISRAEL DID THIS TO LEBANON! pic.twitter.com/HmC8guVd0l— redpillbot (@redpillb0t) May 9, 2026
Členové flotily Global Sumud, kteří byli nedávno propuštěni, hovořili o brutálním bití a mučení v izraelské vazbě poté, co byli minulý týden zadrženi a uneseni v mezinárodních vodách. „Kopali do nás a bili nás pěstmi… a dokonce jsme slyšeli, jak na lidi střílejí.“
Recently released members of the Global Sumud Flotilla spoke about brutal beatings and torture in Israeli custody after they were intercepted and abducted in international waters last week.— AJ+ (@ajplus) May 10, 2026
“They were kicking, and they were punching… and we even heard them shooting at people." pic.twitter.com/NP9y5rYgTE
Stovky lidí se sešly, aby uctily památku nejméně osmi členů jedné libanonské rodiny uprchlíků, kteří zahynuli o den dříve, když izraelský letecký úder bez předchozího varování zasáhl budovu, v níž se ukrývali.
Israel: IDF carried out 85 air strikes in Lebanon during past 24 hours.— CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) May 9, 2026
Media: ceasefire is holding.
Izraelská okupační letadla provádějí masivní útoky na město Haris v jižním Libanonu.
Hundreds of people gathered to mourn at least eight members of one displaced Lebanese family who were killed a day earlier when an Israeli airstrike hit the building where they were sheltering with no advance warning. https://t.co/trEcfyUTEP— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) May 10, 2026
Španělský premiér Pedro Sánchez: V úterý předložíme Evropské unii návrh na zrušení všech partnerských dohod s Izraelem. Země, která porušuje mezinárodní právo, nemůže být a nebude partnerem Evropské unie.
Israeli occupation aircraft carry out massive strikes on the town of Haris, southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/ALH7H4iIzi— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 10, 2026
Dnes ráno v Gaze.
🚨 Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez:— GBX (@GBX_Press) May 10, 2026
On Tuesday, we will submit a proposal for the European Union to terminate all partnership agreements with Israel.
A country that violates international law cannot and will not be a partner of the European Union. pic.twitter.com/r3WEb5JCm3
Izraelská okupační letadla bombardují město Habboush v jižním Libanonu.
Gaza this morning. pic.twitter.com/OX5RhBfdZV— TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) May 10, 2026
Ta holčička říká: „Mám strach, chci zpátky svou maminku!!“
Breaking | Israeli occupation aircraft bombard the town of Habboush, southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/Z9Ds1v3ZFm— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 10, 2026
Muž nese tělo Maryam Fahsové, dítěte, které spolu s dalšími lidmi zahynulo při izraelském útoku ve Saksakiyehu, během pohřbu v Haret Saida v okrese Sidon v Libanonu 10. května 2026.
This little girl says, “I’m scared,” I want my mom back،!!💔— NADA 𓂆 (@nadaa01012) May 9, 2026
NEVER STOP TALKING ABOUT PALESTINE! pic.twitter.com/5J0zjf9DEX
PODÍVEJTE SE: Izraelský „osadník“ úmyslně kličkuje a blokuje cestu palestinské sanitce na silnici jižně od Nablusu na okupovaném Západním břehu, zatímco ta převáží osobu v kritickém stavu.
A man carries the body of Maryam Fahs, a child who was killed with other people in an Israeli strike in Saksakiyeh, during their funeral in Haret Saida, Sidon district, Lebanon May 10, 2026. REUTERS/Aziz Taher pic.twitter.com/pfx7oldMGp
WATCH: Israeli "settler" deliberately swerving and blocking the path of a Palestinian ambulance on a road south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, while it was transporting a person in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/uVXgzw43sw— Clash Report (@clashreport) May 10, 2026
Diskuse