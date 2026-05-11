Izrael dále vraždí civilisty, děti a zdravotníky

11. 5. 2026

čas čtení 4 minuty


Malý palestinský chlapec pláče kvůli ztrátě otce, který byl dnes ráno zabit při izraelském leteckém útoku na vozidlo v Khan Younisu na jihu Gazy. Tisíce dětí v Gaze přišly o končetiny uprostřed katastrofální humanitární situace..

Tohle Izrael udělal v Libanonu!

Členové flotily Global Sumud, kteří byli nedávno propuštěni, hovořili o brutálním bití a mučení v izraelské vazbě poté, co byli minulý týden zadrženi a uneseni v mezinárodních vodách. „Kopali do nás a bili nás pěstmi… a dokonce jsme slyšeli, jak na lidi střílejí.“

Izrael: Izraelská armáda (IDF) provedla v uplynulých 24 hodinách v Libanonu 85 leteckých úderů. Média: příměří je dodržováno.
Stovky lidí se sešly, aby uctily památku nejméně osmi členů jedné libanonské rodiny uprchlíků, kteří zahynuli o den dříve, když izraelský letecký úder bez předchozího varování zasáhl budovu, v níž se ukrývali.Izraelská okupační letadla provádějí masivní útoky na město Haris v jižním Libanonu.Španělský premiér Pedro Sánchez: V úterý předložíme Evropské unii návrh na zrušení všech partnerských dohod s Izraelem.​ Země, která porušuje mezinárodní právo, nemůže být a nebude partnerem Evropské unie.Dnes ráno v Gaze. Izraelská okupační letadla bombardují město Habboush v jižním Libanonu. Ta holčička říká: „Mám strach, chci zpátky svou maminku!!“Muž nese tělo Maryam Fahsové, dítěte, které spolu s dalšími lidmi zahynulo při izraelském útoku ve Saksakiyehu, během pohřbu v Haret Saida v okrese Sidon v Libanonu 10. května 2026. PODÍVEJTE SE: Izraelský „osadník“ úmyslně kličkuje a blokuje cestu palestinské sanitce na silnici jižně od Nablusu na okupovaném Západním břehu, zatímco ta převáží osobu v kritickém stavu.

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Obsah vydání | 11. 5. 2026