Izrael dále vraždí civilisty, děti a zdravotníky

11. 5. 2026

čas čtení 4 minuty



Malý palestinský chlapec pláče kvůli ztrátě otce, který byl dnes ráno zabit při izraelském leteckém útoku na vozidlo v Khan Younisu na jihu Gazy. A young Palestinian boy cries his eyes out over the loss of his father, killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/QZTJEavw79 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 10, 2026 Tisíce dětí v Gaze přišly o končetiny uprostřed katastrofální humanitární situace.. Thousands of children in Gaza have lost limbs amid devastating humanitarian conditions. pic.twitter.com/5thLO6yusO — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) May 10, 2026 NEVER STOP TALKING ABOUT PALESTINE! pic.twitter.com/qFbknLDJrl — Yousef in Gaza 🇵🇸 (@yousefQasem1998) May 10, 2026

Tohle Izrael udělal v Libanonu! ISRAEL DID THIS TO LEBANON! pic.twitter.com/HmC8guVd0l — redpillbot (@redpillb0t) May 9, 2026 Členové flotily Global Sumud, kteří byli nedávno propuštěni, hovořili o brutálním bití a mučení v izraelské vazbě poté, co byli minulý týden zadrženi a uneseni v mezinárodních vodách. „Kopali do nás a bili nás pěstmi… a dokonce jsme slyšeli, jak na lidi střílejí.“ Recently released members of the Global Sumud Flotilla spoke about brutal beatings and torture in Israeli custody after they were intercepted and abducted in international waters last week.



“They were kicking, and they were punching… and we even heard them shooting at people." pic.twitter.com/NP9y5rYgTE — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 10, 2026

Izrael: Izraelská armáda (IDF) provedla v uplynulých 24 hodinách v Libanonu 85 leteckých úderů. Média: příměří je dodržováno.

Israel: IDF carried out 85 air strikes in Lebanon during past 24 hours.



Media: ceasefire is holding. — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) May 9, 2026

Hundreds of people gathered to mourn at least eight members of one displaced Lebanese family who were killed a day earlier when an Israeli airstrike hit the building where they were sheltering with no advance warning. https://t.co/trEcfyUTEP — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) May 10, 2026

Israeli occupation aircraft carry out massive strikes on the town of Haris, southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/ALH7H4iIzi — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 10, 2026

🚨 Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez:



​On Tuesday, we will submit a proposal for the European Union to terminate all partnership agreements with Israel.



​A country that violates international law cannot and will not be a partner of the European Union. pic.twitter.com/r3WEb5JCm3 — GBX (@GBX_Press) May 10, 2026

Gaza this morning. pic.twitter.com/OX5RhBfdZV — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) May 10, 2026

Breaking | Israeli occupation aircraft bombard the town of Habboush, southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/Z9Ds1v3ZFm — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 10, 2026

This little girl says, “I’m scared,” I want my mom back،!!💔

NEVER STOP TALKING ABOUT PALESTINE! pic.twitter.com/5J0zjf9DEX — NADA 𓂆 (@nadaa01012) May 9, 2026

A man carries the body of Maryam Fahs, a child who was killed with other people in an Israeli strike in Saksakiyeh, during their funeral in Haret Saida, Sidon district, Lebanon May 10, 2026. REUTERS/Aziz Taher pic.twitter.com/pfx7oldMGp

WATCH: Israeli "settler" deliberately swerving and blocking the path of a Palestinian ambulance on a road south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, while it was transporting a person in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/uVXgzw43sw — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 10, 2026

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