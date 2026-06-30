Izraelské vraždění

30. 6. 2026

čas čtení 3 minuty

Foto: Izraelem zabití "teroristé" v Libanonu

Tento svět je krutý. Nemlčte, alespoň to sdílejte!! This world is cruel.Don't stay silent, at least share!! pic.twitter.com/sesX6YAXN1 — Palestine Daily News✌️🇵🇸✌️ (@Palestinedaily1) June 29, 2026 Místo toho, abychom po dlouhém pracovním dni nesli dětem tašky s ovocem a čokoládou, přinesli jsme ostatky tohoto otce a odvezli jsme je k němu domů, aby se s ním jeho děti mohly rozloučit. Instead of carrying bags of fruit and chocolates back to our children after a long day of work, we carried the remains of this father and returned with them to his home so his children could say goodbye.



I want you to imagine that you didn't find your father's body, but instead… pic.twitter.com/mUfSJvWQIy — Omar Hamad | عُـمَـرْ 𓂆 (@OmarHamadD) June 29, 2026







Teď už se nikdo ani nesnaží nic předstírat. Izrael je osadnický stát, který krade půdu, domovy a životy Palestinců. Jak může někdo tohoto muže podporovat?





„Na Západním břehu jsme vybudovali 103 nových osad a 160 izraelských vesnic; naším cílem je přivést na Západní břeh 1 milion osadníků. Zničil jsem palestinský stát, investujeme miliardy, abychom ho zaplnili osadníky.“ Bezalel Smotrich, ministr financí „Izraele“, hrdě oznamuje kolonizaci Západního břehu s více než 100 osadami a cílem přivést přes 1 milion osadníků, aby ukradli palestinskou půdu. Demografická většina je nezbytná pro prosazení krvavého sionistického apartheidu, nikdy nechtěli „dva státy“ – tito kolonialističtí paraziti jen čekali na příležitost ukrást celou Palestinu.

Now there is absolutely no pretence. Israel is a settler state that steals land, homes and Palestinian lives. How can anyone support this man? https://t.co/PTIFs1N9NB — Yvonne Ridley 4 Glasgow (@yvonneridley) June 29, 2026



Žádný palestinský novinář nebyl nikdy natočen, jak při výkonu své práce doslova vyhazuje do vzduchu domy civilistů. O izraelských novinářích se to říct nedá.

Since we’re back on this subject, another reminder:



No Palestinian journalist has ever been filmed literally blowing up civilian homes while on the job. Can’t say the same for Israeli journalists. https://t.co/Utce0SNwrl — Tariq Kenney-Shawa (@tksshawa) June 29, 2026

Toto včera udělal Izrael:

Zapálil stany vysídlených lidí v Gaze, přičemž zranil, zabil a zmrzačil ty, kteří se tam nacházeli

Nyní zůstalo 200 rodin bez přístřeší, bez oblečení a bez čehokoli



This is what Israel did yesterday:

It burned the tents of displaced people in Gaza, injuring, killing, and disfiguring those who were there

Now, 200 families are left without shelter, without clothes, and without anything pic.twitter.com/mTulq6OXiE — Ahmed Ashour 𓂆🇵🇸 (@AhmedAAshour8) June 30, 2026

Izraelské jednotky postřelily v severní části Gazy 1½leté palestinské batole, které utrpělo střelné zranění na ruce.





🚨 BREAKING: A 1½ year old Palestinian baby was shot by Israeli forces in northern Gaza, suffering a gunshot wound to his hand. pic.twitter.com/AQFhdQIU3I — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) June 29, 2026



Některé z „cílů Hizballáhu“, které sionisté dosud zabili v Libanonu.



Gratulujeme Donaldu Trumpovi, Emmanuelovi Macronovi, Friedrichovi Merzovi, Keirovi Starmerovi a Ursule von der Leyenové k tomuto velkému úspěchu.





Some of the "Hezbollah targets" that Zionists have killed in Lebanon so far.



Congratulations to Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Keir Starmer, and Ursula von der Leyen for this great achievement. pic.twitter.com/rkMTi3xKS2 — Hassan Mafi ‏ (@thatdayin1992) June 30, 2026



















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