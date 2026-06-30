Izraelské vraždění
30. 6. 2026
This world is cruel.Don't stay silent, at least share!! pic.twitter.com/sesX6YAXN1— Palestine Daily News✌️🇵🇸✌️ (@Palestinedaily1) June 29, 2026
Místo toho, abychom po dlouhém pracovním dni nesli dětem tašky s ovocem a čokoládou, přinesli jsme ostatky tohoto otce a odvezli jsme je k němu domů, aby se s ním jeho děti mohly rozloučit.
Instead of carrying bags of fruit and chocolates back to our children after a long day of work, we carried the remains of this father and returned with them to his home so his children could say goodbye.— Omar Hamad | عُـمَـرْ 𓂆 (@OmarHamadD) June 29, 2026
I want you to imagine that you didn't find your father's body, but instead… pic.twitter.com/mUfSJvWQIy
Now there is absolutely no pretence. Israel is a settler state that steals land, homes and Palestinian lives. How can anyone support this man? https://t.co/PTIFs1N9NB— Yvonne Ridley 4 Glasgow (@yvonneridley) June 29, 2026
Žádný palestinský novinář nebyl nikdy natočen, jak při výkonu své práce doslova vyhazuje do vzduchu domy civilistů. O izraelských novinářích se to říct nedá.
Since we’re back on this subject, another reminder:— Tariq Kenney-Shawa (@tksshawa) June 29, 2026
No Palestinian journalist has ever been filmed literally blowing up civilian homes while on the job. Can’t say the same for Israeli journalists. https://t.co/Utce0SNwrl
Toto včera udělal Izrael:
Zapálil stany vysídlených lidí v Gaze, přičemž zranil, zabil a zmrzačil ty, kteří se tam nacházeli
Nyní zůstalo 200 rodin bez přístřeší, bez oblečení a bez čehokoli
This is what Israel did yesterday:— Ahmed Ashour 𓂆🇵🇸 (@AhmedAAshour8) June 30, 2026
It burned the tents of displaced people in Gaza, injuring, killing, and disfiguring those who were there
Now, 200 families are left without shelter, without clothes, and without anything pic.twitter.com/mTulq6OXiE
Izraelské jednotky postřelily v severní části Gazy 1½leté palestinské batole, které utrpělo střelné zranění na ruce.
🚨 BREAKING: A 1½ year old Palestinian baby was shot by Israeli forces in northern Gaza, suffering a gunshot wound to his hand. pic.twitter.com/AQFhdQIU3I— Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) June 29, 2026
Některé z „cílů Hizballáhu“, které sionisté dosud zabili v Libanonu.
Gratulujeme Donaldu Trumpovi, Emmanuelovi Macronovi, Friedrichovi Merzovi, Keirovi Starmerovi a Ursule von der Leyenové k tomuto velkému úspěchu.
Some of the "Hezbollah targets" that Zionists have killed in Lebanon so far.— Hassan Mafi (@thatdayin1992) June 30, 2026
Congratulations to Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Keir Starmer, and Ursula von der Leyen for this great achievement. pic.twitter.com/rkMTi3xKS2
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