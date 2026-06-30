Izraelské vraždění

30. 6. 2026

čas čtení 3 minuty
Foto: Izraelem zabití "teroristé" v Libanonu

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Místo toho, abychom po dlouhém pracovním dni nesli dětem tašky s ovocem a čokoládou, přinesli jsme ostatky tohoto otce a odvezli jsme je k němu domů, aby se s ním jeho děti mohly rozloučit.




 Teď už se nikdo ani nesnaží nic předstírat. Izrael je osadnický stát, který krade půdu, domovy a životy Palestinců. Jak může někdo tohoto muže podporovat?

„Na Západním břehu jsme vybudovali 103 nových osad a 160 izraelských vesnic; naším cílem je přivést na Západní břeh 1 milion osadníků. Zničil jsem palestinský stát, investujeme miliardy, abychom ho zaplnili osadníky.“ Bezalel Smotrich, ministr financí „Izraele“, hrdě oznamuje kolonizaci Západního břehu s více než 100 osadami a cílem přivést přes 1 milion osadníků, aby ukradli palestinskou půdu. Demografická většina je nezbytná pro prosazení krvavého sionistického apartheidu, nikdy nechtěli „dva státy“ – tito kolonialističtí paraziti jen čekali na příležitost ukrást celou Palestinu.


Žádný palestinský novinář nebyl nikdy natočen, jak při výkonu své práce doslova vyhazuje do vzduchu domy civilistů. O izraelských novinářích se to říct nedá.

Toto včera udělal Izrael:
Zapálil stany vysídlených lidí v Gaze, přičemž zranil, zabil a zmrzačil ty, kteří se tam nacházeli
Nyní zůstalo 200 rodin bez přístřeší, bez oblečení a bez čehokoli
 

Izraelské jednotky postřelily v severní části Gazy 1½leté palestinské batole, které utrpělo střelné zranění na ruce.


Některé z „cílů Hizballáhu“, které sionisté dosud zabili v Libanonu. 

Gratulujeme Donaldu Trumpovi, Emmanuelovi Macronovi, Friedrichovi Merzovi, Keirovi Starmerovi a Ursule von der Leyenové k tomuto velkému úspěchu.






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Obsah vydání | 30. 6. 2026