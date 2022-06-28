Londýnská policie terorizuje známého demonstranta proti brexitu
28. 6. 2022
On the day that “noisy” protest becomes unlawful under the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, at least 20 police officers have just surrounded anti-Brexit protestor Steve Bray outside the Houses of Parliament and seized his loud speaker. @LBC pic.twitter.com/ljwwHOO8me— Charlotte Lynch (@charlotterlynch) June 28, 2022
An army of Police have descended on Parliament square to clamp down on anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray’s protest. Today marks the first day officers can use powers under the new Policing Act to restrict protests deemed to be too noisy. pic.twitter.com/STM97oitNf— Mark Johnson (@Mark_AJohnson) June 28, 2022
Ok …,Police now saying I’ve had 2 warnings…. Threatening to arrest me now. #FascistTories— Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) June 28, 2022
Známý a renomovaný reportér komerční televize ITV Robert Peston upozorňuje, že toto jednání londýnské policie je protiprávní:
Protesty Steva Braye proti brexitu a Borisi Johnsonovi byly po léta hlučné a pravidelně vyvolávaly bolest hlavy. Vládní pokyny však říkají, že policie zastaví protest podle nového policejního zákona pouze tehdy, pokud by hluk měl "významný dopad na lidi nebo způsobil vážné narušení činnosti organizací v okolí". Na základě toho dnes spousta policistů Braye varuje, že mu hrozí pokuta a zatčení - i když není ani zdaleka jasné, zda Bray splňuje vládní test pro porušení nového zákona. A... zavření Braye není to, pro co @pritipatel říkala, že její nový zákon je zamýšlen. Postaví se libertariánští toryové za Brayovo právo být otravný před parlamentem a Downing St?
"This morning, activist, Steve Bray was warned by police at Westminster not to bring his usual sound equipment to his protest outside parliament. This is because today is the day when the new Policing Act comes into force." https://t.co/l6vSa0NRWd— North East Bylines (@NE_Bylines) June 28, 2022
