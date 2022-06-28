Londýnská policie terorizuje známého demonstranta proti brexitu

Známý a renomovaný reportér komerční televize ITV Robert Peston upozorňuje, že toto jednání londýnské policie je protiprávní:



Protesty Steva Braye proti brexitu a Borisi Johnsonovi byly po léta hlučné a pravidelně vyvolávaly bolest hlavy. Vládní pokyny však říkají, že policie zastaví protest podle nového policejního zákona pouze tehdy, pokud by hluk měl "významný dopad na lidi nebo způsobil vážné narušení činnosti organizací v okolí". Na základě toho dnes spousta policistů Braye varuje, že mu hrozí pokuta a zatčení - i když není ani zdaleka jasné, zda Bray splňuje vládní test pro porušení nového zákona. A... zavření Braye není to, pro co @pritipatel říkala, že její nový zákon je zamýšlen. Postaví se libertariánští toryové za Brayovo právo být otravný před parlamentem a Downing St?

"This morning, activist, Steve Bray was warned by police at Westminster not to bring his usual sound equipment to his protest outside parliament. This is because today is the day when the new Policing Act comes into force." https://t.co/l6vSa0NRWd