Londýnská policie terorizuje známého demonstranta proti brexitu

28. 6. 2022

Protofašistická vláda Borise Johnsona a jeho šílená ministryně vnitra Priti Patel nechala schválit svými kolaborantskými poslanci zákon zakazující "hlučné" demonstrace!

Tento zákon vešel v platnost dnes, 28. června 2022. Londýnská policie od rána u Dolní sněmovny terorizuje Steva Braye, známého demonstranta proti brexitu.

Dvacet  policistů terorizuje jednoho pokojného demonstranta.

 


Nejnověji mu hrozí zatčením. Tolik demokracie v Británii (JČ):







 

Známý a renomovaný reportér komerční televize ITV Robert Peston upozorňuje, že toto jednání londýnské policie je protiprávní:

Protesty Steva Braye proti brexitu a Borisi Johnsonovi byly po léta hlučné a pravidelně vyvolávaly bolest hlavy. Vládní pokyny však říkají, že policie zastaví protest podle nového policejního zákona pouze tehdy, pokud by hluk měl "významný dopad na lidi nebo způsobil vážné narušení činnosti organizací v okolí". Na základě toho dnes spousta policistů Braye varuje, že mu hrozí pokuta a zatčení - i když není ani zdaleka jasné, zda Bray splňuje vládní test pro porušení nového zákona. A... zavření Braye není to, pro co @pritipatel říkala, že její nový zákon je zamýšlen. Postaví se libertariánští toryové za Brayovo právo být otravný před parlamentem a Downing St?



 


