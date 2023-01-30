Ruští teroristé znovu bombardovali Cherson

30. 1. 2023

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Ruská raketa zasáhla obytnou budovu v Chersonu v centru města v 11 hodin večer. Kvůli obrovské explozi jsem vyskočila z postele. Budova je vážně poškozena a hoří. Jsou tam mrtví a ranění. Zatracení teroristé.



0
Vytisknout
147

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 30. 1. 2023