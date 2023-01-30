Ruští teroristé znovu bombardovali Cherson

30. 1. 2023

Ruská raketa zasáhla obytnou budovu v Chersonu v centru města v 11 hodin večer. Kvůli obrovské explozi jsem vyskočila z postele. Budova je vážně poškozena a hoří. Jsou tam mrtví a ranění. Zatracení teroristé.

Russian missile hit a residential building in Kharkiv city center at 11 pm. Massive explosion made me jump out of the bed. The building is heavily damaged and on fire. There are reports of dead and wounded. Bloody terrorists. pic.twitter.com/n3HWcl3T9R