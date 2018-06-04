Britští konzervativci se posmívají antisemitismu v Labouristické straně, avšak ignorují islamofobii ve vlastní straně

4. 6. 2018

Muslimská rada Británie ostře protestuje proti televiznímu rozhovoru novopečeného konzervativního ministra vnitra Sajida Javida, který ignoroval oprávněnou kritiku, že Konzervativní strana je prolezlá islamofobií, zatímco kritizuje antisemitismus v Labouristické straně:


Konzervativní poslankyně Horní sněmovny Sayeeda Warsi kritizuje pokrytectví v Konzervativní straně, která se posmívá labouristům za jejich antisemitismus, avšak zcela ignoruje islamofobii ve vlastní straně:



