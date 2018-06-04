Britští konzervativci se posmívají antisemitismu v Labouristické straně, avšak ignorují islamofobii ve vlastní straně
"Don't shoot the messenger" - powerful message responding to @sajidjavid attack on the @MuslimCouncil for calling for an inquiry into #Islamophobia in the Conservative Party.— Miqdaad Versi (@miqdaad) June 3, 2018
Will he also attack The Times, Observer, Lord Sheikh & Baroness Warsi?https://t.co/jMxrsSMibd pic.twitter.com/CRZ3l8GsCm
Konzervativní poslankyně Horní sněmovny Sayeeda Warsi kritizuje pokrytectví v Konzervativní straně, která se posmívá labouristům za jejich antisemitismus, avšak zcela ignoruje islamofobii ve vlastní straně:
NEW: @SayeedaWarsi tells me Tories are hypocritical for calling out antisemitism in Labour but ignoring Islamophobia in Conservatives. She continues to call for an inquiry and for some MPs/members of her own party to be disciplined for what they're alleged to have said. pic.twitter.com/olYrBixlgu— Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) June 3, 2018
