Leader of Czech extreme right wing party Tomio Okamura, whose official wants to gas gays, muslims and Jews, teams up with the re-elected president Miloš Zeman

the Movement Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) wishes to congratulate the President of the Czech Republic Miloš Zeman on his victory in the second round of the presidential election.





The SPD Movement has been openly supporting President Zeman's re-election. The re-election of President Zeman is a choice made in the defence of the sovereignty of the Czech Republic and a choice made in the interest of direct democracy.





We wish President Zeman much success in his work for our Republic and firm health. The SPD Movement is ready to cooperate constructively with the President for the benefit of the citizens of our country.





Tomio Okamura is the leader of the most extreme political party which is currently represented in the Czech Parliament. His SPD party won 22 seats in the 200-seat Czech parliament in the Czech general election which took place in October 2017. Okamura is well known for calling for the banning of Islam and 'external manifestations of Islam.' The SPD's parliamentary party secretary has called for the gassing of Jews, gays and Roma.







After the Czech Presidential election on Saturday, Zeman and Okamura agreed to address each other on first name terms.





