Izraelští osadníci právě zavraždili novináře...

29. 7. 2025

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Náš kolega a dlouholetý přispěvatel časopisu +972 Awdah Hathaleen byl zastřelen při útoku osadníků na svou vesnici Umm al-Khair v Masafer Yatta.

Our colleague and longtime +972 Magazine contributor Awdah Hathaleen was shot dead in a settler attack on his village, Umm al-Khair, in Masafer Yatta.



Read Awdah's contributions to +972 Magazine through the link:https://t.co/3NvV6bXj7a pic.twitter.com/Fq9ZJjikfI