Rusové zasáhli v Kramatorsku restauraci plnou lidí

27. 6. 2023

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Zemřeli nejméně tři lidi, 22 lidí zraněno.

⚡️Russian attack on civilian infrastructure on Kramatorsk. Rescuers at work, there might still be people under the rubble.



So far we know of 3 people dead (one of them a child) and 22 wounded - ministry of internal affairs.



Terrorist state continues terrorizing civilians.



📹-… pic.twitter.com/69dsCNMstg