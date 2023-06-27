Rusové zasáhli v Kramatorsku restauraci plnou lidí

27. 6. 2023

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Zemřeli nejméně tři lidi, 22 lidí zraněno.



https://twitter.com/Gerashchenko_en/status/1673764022015893523?s=20

Obsah vydání | 27. 6. 2023