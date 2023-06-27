Rusové zasáhli v Kramatorsku restauraci plnou lidí
27. 6. 2023
Zemřeli nejméně tři lidi, 22 lidí zraněno.
⚡️Russian attack on civilian infrastructure on Kramatorsk. Rescuers at work, there might still be people under the rubble.— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 27, 2023
So far we know of 3 people dead (one of them a child) and 22 wounded - ministry of internal affairs.
Terrorist state continues terrorizing civilians.
📹-… pic.twitter.com/69dsCNMstg
https://twitter.com/Gerashchenko_en/status/1673764022015893523?s=20
