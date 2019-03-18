Israel: The destabilising element in the Middle East

18. 3. 2019 / Jan Darmovzal

The United States of America arranged for an anti-Iran conference to take place in Warsaw on 13th and 14th of February. Iran was supposed to be the main subject of this conference alongside Palestine. Both of these geo-political challenges seem to have added many wrinkles to the American administration since both have remained largely unresolved. Iran‘s growing influence in the Middle East and the so called „Deal of the Century“ (a peace settlement between the Palestinians and the Israelis) were the two central topics of the conference. Understandably, neither the Iranian nor the Palestinian officials took part in this shenanigan.

Why should they be listening to the obnoxious representatives of the United States and Israel? Americans have been mistreating Iran for decades, since the administration of President Eisenhower who toppled the democratically elected government in Iran headed by Dr. Mossadegh in 1953. The Americans have not shown any goodwill by admitting their mistake of overstepping in the past, or by showing that they are willing to take a different approach now – one that is more fair and less intrusive. Instead, they have imposed multiple sanctions on Iran. These sanctions are not as much cancerous for Iran as they are for the global reputation of the United States and its ally Israel. To be clear on this issue, American sanctions against Iran are supposed to be the “toughest” in history, but looking at the geopolitical map of the Middle East one can clearly see that Iranian influence is growing as never before, be it in Lebanon, in Syria or Iin raq. On top of that, Iran has became a real superpower in terms of domestic weapons production and its ballistic missile program is incredibly successful. Iran is completely self sufficient not only in the area of defence, but also in civil engineering, energy and food production. These are the results of the ill-minded language of sanctions favoured by United States and Israel.

Similarly disastrous are the American efforts to bring peace between the Palestinians and the Israelis. Trump´s administration has proved that it has no interest in being a fair mediator in this long-standing conflict. Instead, the American leaders have voluntarily labelled their own country “Israel’s mecenaries” due to the continued and unconditional diplomatic support they have been providing to Israel. Readers should know and bear in mind that this diplomatic support shields Israel from being condemned and tried for endless human rights violations, countless breaches of international law and war crimes against Palestinians, both in Gaza and the West Bank. The world clearly sees the vicious acts which Israeli soldiers are committing daily and will surely not let the corrupt and disillusioned characters of Zionist leaders and their devoted servants in the United States override the principles of justice, human dignity, morality and respect for the rule of law.

The international community has been silent and defenceless long enough perhaps because out of its respect for the United States or perhaps because out of fear. Would there be economic, political or other consequences if a country attempted to challenge the United States on this issue? Respect and fear make a powerful combination that discourages many. We need to keep in mind, though, that the human rights of other people who have been living under a brutal occupation for more than fifty years and who struggle for their lives on a daily basis are neither negotiable nor exchangeable for any economic benefits for for benefits of any other kind.

We have long been brainwashed by the argument that the Palestinian people have adopted terrorist practices….and many people around the globe believe this, unfortunately. Though the real terrorism that kills everybody regardless of gender or age, that tortures and attacks everything Palestinian remains undiscovered, unpunished and even approved of by some. This terrorism is being committed by the Jewish state and it is the Jewish state that needs to be brought to justice for all these atrocities it has committed since 1948.

To a sound and observant person it must be clear that the American Middle Eastern policy has failed and it has brought nothing good. It has been the source of increased brutality with which Israeli soldiers treat Palestinians. In spite of that the US has been increasing its donations to the Israeli defence budget (which is now roughly 3.5 billion USD every year). Some countries including Ireland and Chile have taken concrete steps to let the Israeli leaders know that the current way of treating Palestinians is unacceptable and will not be tolerated anymore. Israel has never really been willing to accept the establishment of a viable Palestinian state in the area of the West Bank with East Jerusalem as its capital. Instead, Israel has been pursuing activities that are in sharp conflict with the international law. Furthermore, Israel is not responsive to resolutions passed by the UN Security Council and is turning a blind eye to reports produced by human right organizations.

Israel with its criminal conduct does not give theinternational community many options on how to react to the current situation. Israelii disrespect to all the credible institutions that rightfully criticize Israel for its conduct and instead are baselessly labelled as anti-semitic is unprecedented and worrying. As much as the world would prefer a diplomatic settlement to the conflict, Israel has never shown any willingness towards real negotiations with the Palestinians (for example: to make concrete steps towards the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in the full area of the West Bank with East Jerusalem as its capital). Instead, Israel continues to build illegal settlements, expropriating Palestinian land, demolishing houses and otherwise trampling on the Palestinians’ legitimate rights.

It is now the right time for the tnternational community firmly to let Israel know that if it continues its criminal apartheid policies towards the Palestinians, economic sanctions will be applied and diplomatic ties cut as the way it is allowed by the enforcement measures of the International legal framework.

In conclusion, the American symbiotic relationship with Israel has been very harmful to the US national interests. Although the American and the Israeli national interests might seem nearly identical, they have never been more different. They require diametrically different approaches. A strong support for Israel despite its countless grave violations of international law has harmed the American reputation worldwide. The United States are no longer regarded as an impartial and honest peace broker between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

Israel has tried to put on the veil of “the only democracy in the Middle East” which is a good joke at best considering its implementation of the Nation State Law that truly shows its apartheid tendencies. The real terrorism threat that the Middle East has been facing for decades comes neither from Iran nor the Palestine, although the Prime Minister Netanyahu was fervently trying to convince delegates in Warsaw about the opposite. Rather it comes from the well established occupying power – Israel.

















