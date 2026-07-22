Gaza: Izraelské vraždění civilistů pokračuje

22. 7. 2026

čas čtení 4 minuty

Foto: Gaza, Izraelem zavražděný chlapec, který nadšeně choval ptáky Dva palestinští civilisté byli údajně spáleni k nepoznání po izraelském útoku, který zasáhl civilní vozidlo západně od uprchlického tábora Al-Nuseirat ve střední části pásma Gazy. Oběťmi byli: Raed Hani Mohammed Al-Amassi (34 let) a Nabhan Mohammed Nabhan Al-Amassi (53 let). ⚠️Sensitive Content ⚠️

🚨BREAKING : two Palestinian civilians were reportedly burned beyond recognition after an Israeli strike targeted a civilian vehicle west of Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza Strip.



The victims were:⁰Raed Hani Mohammed Al-Amassi, 34⁰Nabhan… pic.twitter.com/ABTp8UO271 — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) July 21, 2026 Rodina Al-Masriových přišla o otce, matku a čtyři děti poté, co izraelský útok proměnil jejich dům v Gaze v popel.



Děti přežily výbuch a trosky, ale neplameny, které následovaly. Šest životů bylo ztraceno, další rodina byla vymazána z matričního rejstříku. The Al-Masri family lost their father, mother, and four children after an Israeli strike turned their home in Gaza into ash.



The children survived the blast and debris, but not the flames that followed. Six lives gone, another family wiped from the civil registry. pic.twitter.com/kCvAy4MYZC — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 21, 2026







AKTUÁLNÍ ZPRÁVA: Zdroj z nemocnice Al-Shifa v Gaze sdělil stanici Al Jazeera, že při izraelském leteckém útoku na dům ve čtvrti Sabra v Gaze bylo zabito pět Palestinců.

BREAKING: A source at Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital has told Al Jazeera that five Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli air attack on a house in the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza City.



🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/lb178rRfik pic.twitter.com/x7oezTMbMB — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 21, 2026

Palestinská matka dvou dětí, Sojood Wael Fuqaha, zemřela na následky těžkého infarktu poté, co izraelští okupační vojáci zdrželi sanitku, která ji vezla do nemocnice. Sanitka byla zadržena na více než 30 minut poté, co izraelské síly uzavřely bránu u vjezdu do Sinjilu, severně od Ramalláhu na okupovaném Západním břehu, čímž jí znemožnily včasnou lékařskou péči, která by jí mohla zachránit život.

A Palestinian mother of two, Sojood Wael Fuqaha, died after suffering a severe heart attack when Israeli occupation soldiers delayed the ambulance transporting her to hospital.



The ambulance was held for more than 30 minutes after Israeli forces closed the gate at the entrance… pic.twitter.com/k6btI5aZWq — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 21, 2026

Při izraelském leteckém útoku namířeném proti domu ve městě Gaza zahynulo pět lidí, včetně tří dětí.

An Israeli airstrike targeting a home in Gaza City killed five people, including three children. pic.twitter.com/jHOKWoNVXF — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) July 21, 2026



Malá holčička, která zemřela v Gaze…



Narodila se uprostřed války a opustila tento svět, aniž by kdy poznala, jaké to je být v bezpečí.



Neměla u sebe žádnou zbraň. Nespáchala žádný zločin.

Jediné, co chtěla, bylo žít.



V čem spočíval její hřích?

💔🥺A little girl martyred in Gaza…



She was born into the heart of war and left this world without ever knowing what it felt like to be safe.



She carried no weapon. She committed no crime.

All she wanted was to live.



What was her sin? https://t.co/Z9I2eBBZCl — erkan ☪️🇹🇷🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇸🇿🇦🇵🇸🍉 (@ErkanYalnErkan2) July 20, 2026





Pamatujete si na Osamu?



Milý a laskavý Osama je mrtvý! Jeho ptáčci jsou mrtví! Jeho matka je mrtvá!

Zavražděni izraelským vražedným strojem

Do you remember Osama?



Sweet and gentle Osama is dead! His birds are dead! His mother is dead!

Murdered by the Israeli killing machine. pic.twitter.com/4AkfONoOtM — ‏Martyrs of Gaza (@GazaMartyrs) July 19, 2026

New York Times: Pokud se Izraeli podaří zajistit si beztrestnost za genocidu v Gaze, znamenalo by to „budoucnost, v níž by jiné národy či vůdci mohli mít motivaci prosazovat genocidní politiku s vědomím, že jim vražda nejen projde, ale že z ní mohou dokonce těžit.“

If Israel manages to secure impunity for its genocide in Gaza, it would portend "a future in which other nations or leaders may have an incentive to pursue genocidal policies knowing they will not only get away with murder but may even benefit from it." https://t.co/KfZcEecPF1 — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) July 21, 2026



















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