Gaza: Izraelské vraždění civilistů pokračuje

22. 7. 2026

čas čtení 4 minuty

Foto: Gaza, Izraelem zavražděný chlapec, který nadšeně choval ptáky

Dva palestinští civilisté byli údajně spáleni k nepoznání po izraelském útoku, který zasáhl civilní vozidlo západně od uprchlického tábora Al-Nuseirat ve střední části pásma Gazy. Oběťmi byli: Raed Hani Mohammed Al-Amassi (34 let) a Nabhan Mohammed Nabhan Al-Amassi (53 let).

Rodina Al-Masriových přišla o otce, matku a čtyři děti poté, co izraelský útok proměnil jejich dům v Gaze v popel.

Děti přežily výbuch a trosky, ale neplameny, které následovaly. Šest životů bylo ztraceno, další rodina byla vymazána z matričního rejstříku.




AKTUÁLNÍ ZPRÁVA: Zdroj z nemocnice Al-Shifa v Gaze sdělil stanici Al Jazeera, že při izraelském leteckém útoku na dům ve čtvrti Sabra v Gaze bylo zabito pět Palestinců.

Palestinská matka dvou dětí, Sojood Wael Fuqaha, zemřela na následky těžkého infarktu poté, co izraelští okupační vojáci zdrželi sanitku, která ji vezla do nemocnice. Sanitka byla zadržena na více než 30 minut poté, co izraelské síly uzavřely bránu u vjezdu do Sinjilu, severně od Ramalláhu na okupovaném Západním břehu, čímž jí znemožnily včasnou lékařskou péči, která by jí mohla zachránit život.

Při izraelském leteckém útoku namířeném proti domu ve městě Gaza zahynulo pět lidí, včetně tří dětí.


Malá holčička, která zemřela  v Gaze…

Narodila se uprostřed války a opustila tento svět, aniž by kdy poznala, jaké to je být v bezpečí.

Neměla u sebe žádnou zbraň. Nespáchala žádný zločin.
Jediné, co chtěla, bylo žít.

V čem spočíval její hřích?



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Zavražděni izraelským vražedným strojem

New York Times: Pokud se Izraeli podaří zajistit si beztrestnost za genocidu v Gaze, znamenalo by to „budoucnost, v níž by jiné národy či vůdci mohli mít motivaci prosazovat genocidní politiku s vědomím, že jim vražda nejen projde, ale že z ní mohou dokonce těžit.“






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Obsah vydání | 22. 7. 2026