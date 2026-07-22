Oxfordské dějiny francouzské revoluce od Williama Doyla, pátá část

22. 7. 2026 / Boris Cvek

čas čtení 29 minut



Abych se držel Doylovy knihy, musím pojednat zahraniční události daleko dopředu až k Napoleonovi. K vnitřnímu vývoji ve Francii po popravě krále se vrátím později. Francouzská vojska nesená elánem dobrovolníků dokázala u Valmy odrazit pruskou armádu, od níž se všeobecně očekávalo, že její tažení na Paříž bude hladké. Francouzi pak v sérii bitev okupovali Belgii i Nizozemí, kde se chovali nikoli jako osvoboditelé, ale jako okupanti (sice nechávali proběhnout volby, ale účast byla velmi nízká a volby dopadly vždy v jejich prospěch).

Úspěšní byli částečně díky své vlastní síle, částečně díky tomu, že Prusové se soustředili na dělení Polska s Ruskem. Polsko je vůbec zajímavý faktor, který bude hrát klíčovou roli i později. Zatím totiž Prusové a Rusové vynechali Rakušany, což rozzuřilo císaře Františka II. Vedle problémů s Francií byly ve hře stále i tyto zájmy.

Okupace Belgie a Nizozemí spolu s popravou Ludvíka XVI. vedla ke vzniku široké mezinárodní koalice. Už nešlo jen o Prusy a Rakušany, ale do dění se vložili Britové, kteří pomocí diplomacie vtáhli do války i Španělsko. Francouzští dobrovolníci mezitím odcházeli z fronty a Francie se kochala vavříny triumfalismu. Probuzení bylo strašné. Jedna bitva za druhou a samé drtivé prohry. Cizí armády vstoupily na francouzské území. Dokonce i Španělé na jihu. Nicméně nikdo z protifrancouzské koalice se neměl k tomu, aby opravdu táhl na Paříž a revoluci zničil. Čekalo se, že revoluční režim se zhroutí sám. Situace celkově, zejména kvůli masivním odvodům, vedla ke vzpouře francouzských provincií proti centru.

Hlavní vojevůdce francouzských vojsk v Belgii chtěl uzavřít koalici s Prusy a táhnout na Paříž. Když ho vojáci neposlechli, dezertoval k nepříteli. S Prusy tajně vyjednával i Danton, tedy hlavní vůdce francouzské zahraniční politiky a hlavní stoupenec triumfalismu. Girondistický režim ale v Paříži padl a nahradila jej Hora. Robespierre v té době začíná s brutálními návrhy na popravy všech zrádců. Akutní pozornost je věnována vnitřním problémům a nutnosti porazit vzpoury.

Došlo k masivní, do té doby v Evropě nevídané mobilizaci. Armáda byla kompletně reorganizovaná. Uplatnili se v ní bleskovou kariérou důstojníci jako Napoleon Bonaparte (během několika měsíců byl z nižšího důstojníka generál). Postupně měla armáda až milion mužů a stala se neporazitelným přívalem, kterému nikdo v Evropě neuměl čelit. Postupně během roku 1794 Francie vyhnala všechny cizí armády ze svého území. Porazila Brity i Rakušany. Kromě toho v Polsku proběhlo Francií inspirované povstání proti Rusku, které chce zavést republiku, zrušit privilegia, šlechtu atd. Povstání na sebe soustředilo pozornost jak Pruska, tak Rakouska, které nyní už nechtělo odejít s prázdnou. Likvidace francouzské revoluce, osvobození královny s jejím synem přestalo být prioritou evropské politiky. Protifancouzská koalice se rozpadla.

“The meaning was clear: occupied territories, however welcoming and fraternal, would be expected to bear the cost of the French presence, and puppet administrations would be responsible for arranging the unpleasant details. (…) Some territories were not even to be given the option of setting up free and popular governments under French protection. In their case, the nation that had renounced conquest only two years beforehand was increasingly turning its thoughts towards annexations.” Str. 199

“All unmarried men between 18 and 25 were to present themselves for military service; others were to serve in manufactures, food production, and transport; women were to make clothes and staff hospitals, children made bandages, and even old men should “have themselves carried to public places to excite courage in the warriors, hatred of kings, and the unity of the Republic”. All horses and publicly owned buildings were to be drafted into service; a massive expansion of munitions manufacture was proclaimed, and the government generally given powers to do whatever it thought necessary to win the war. These measures produced an army of 1,169,000 by September 1794. It was true that only about 750,000 were fully equipped and trained for battle, but that still made the Republic's armed forces the largest ever seen in the history of Europe.” Str. 205

“It was ironic that, until it was almost over, the French refused to think of helping a Polish uprising that looked to France for inspiration, copied the French revolutionary style and language, was identified by its opponents as plainly Jacobinical, and did so much to take pressure off France while she confronted her internal problems. But fraternity and assistance to foreign sympathizers were a Girondin policy. The Montagnards who held power in 1793 and 1794 were more interested in securing the Revolution in France than exporting it to others. Thus it was not until November 1794, when Warsaw had already fallen (although they did not yet know that), that policy-makers in France began to think seriously about the Poles, and by then the success of the French armies was exporting the Revolution anyway.” Str. 208

“Throughout the century the French had always believed the Dutch to be fabulously rich, and the temptation to mulct their assets for French purposes was irresistible. So the peace treaty signed at The Hague in May was punitive. The Batavian Republic… was required to pay a war indemnity of 100 million florins, and lend France 100 million more at concessionary rates of interest. It was compelled to cede various southern territories, including control of the mouth of the Scheldt, and pay for upkeep of a French occupying army of 25,000 men. Finally it was forced to conclude an alliance with the French Republic whose chief attraction was to place the supposedly formidable Dutch navy in the balance against Great Britain.” Str. 209-210

William Doyle: The Oxford History of the French Revolution, Oxford University Press 2018.

Francie byla v letech 1795-1797 na pevnině nejmocnějším státem Evropy. Nejprve s ní uzavřelo mír Prusko, pak i Španělsko, které se dokonce postavilo po jejím boku proti „tyranu moří“, tedy Británii. To jsou ty paradoxy: bigotně katolický, inkviziční režim stojí bok po boku s „ateistickou“ republikou proti společnému nepříteli. Je ovšem pravda, že na mořích Británie – přes francouzské ovládnutí nizozemské flotily a spojenectví se Španěly – zůstala naprostým pánem.

Pokud jde ovšem o britskou kontinentální politiku, musel premiér Pitt odepsat všechny ohledy na Belgii nebo představy o kontinentální rovnováze. Stejně tak Rakousko rezignovalo na návrat Belgie pod svou pravomoc. V Británii podpora neúspěšné války s francouzskou republikou slábla a vláda i král, ačkoli veřejné mínění nebylo republikánské, trpěli strachem z republikánského převratu v Irsku (a Francouzi se neúspěšně pokusili poslat tam vojáky). Pittova politika spočívala nyní v hledání míru.

Francouzi ostatně za svého hlavního nepřítele považovali Rakousko. A v Rakousku podobně jako v Británii panoval strach z republikánského převratu a režim se pomocí monstrprocesů s příznivci josefinských reforem snažil takové pokusy – imaginární – zastrašit. Rakouská justice zde kontrastuje s britskou justicí, která obviněné jakobíny zprostila všech obvinění podle práva.

Direktorium s generály chtělo Rakousko rozdrtit a donutit ke kapitulaci. Plán byl takový: hlavní úder půjde přes Rýn, ale aby Rakušané byli zmateni, Napoleon je napadne nejprve z jihu přes Itálii, odláká jejich pozornost – a hlavní francouzská vojska pak udeří ze západu. Jenže stalo se to, že Napoleon v Itálii dosahoval jednoho triumfu za druhým. Direktorium bylo zděšené, ještě více pak bylo zděšené, když se ukázalo, že Napoleon nabízí a uzavírá smlouvy, vytváří nové republiky bez jakýchkoli konzultací s direktoriem.

Pařížské vedení se ho snažilo oslabit neposkytnutím pomoci, ale on obstál proti rakouským silám i tak. Dobyl dokonce papežský stát. Místo toho, aby papeže sesadil a zlikvidoval jeho moc, jak si to přálo direktorium, mu naopak jménem republiky garantoval bezpečnost a spojenectví. Cílem tažení pro Napoleona ovšem byla Vídeň. Napoleon se v plné síle a triumfální náladě ocitl 100 mil od Vídně a prakticky ji mohl dobýt. Když se pak pohnula mohutná francouzská armáda na západě a překročila Rýn, pochopili i ve Vídni, že je konec. Císař byl připraven kapitulovat. A Napoleon opět překvapil vlastní, poměrně mírnou politikou vůči Rakousku. Direktorium už v té době nemělo žádnou páku na to, jak ho zkrotit.

Jak se to všechno mohlo stát? Všechno, co se stalo, se stalo v důsledku špatného odhadu těch, kdo na začátku vyvolali válku proti Evropě a těch, kdo se jí pak účastnili. Všechno proběhlo úplně jinak, než by kdokoli znalý a rozumný očekával. Ukázalo se, že skutečnost je zcela jiná než lidské představy (naopak teorie spiknutí tvrdí, že skutečnost se děje podle představ nějakých lidí, je naplánovaná a plány vycházejí – nic není ale větší nesmysl).

“Between July and September 1794, 25 conspirators were arrested in Vienna and 34 in Hungary. The treasonable activities revealed at the trials of the Viennese amounted to little more than planting a liberty tree and taking rash oats; but the leader of the Hungarian plotters, the ex-priest Martinovics, had plans for a republic, an attack on the Church, and concessions to the serfs similar to those proclaimed by Kosciuszko in May 1794. These ideas cost Martinovics his life in May 1795, along with six other convicted plotters. All except six of the rest were given long terms of imprisonment after show trials designed to deter further toying with Jacobinism. But the inspiration of the conspirators had been far more the memory of the reforming emperors Joseph and Leopold than a desire to ape France, and what they feared most – the abandonment of the changes introduced since 1780 – only came about much more quickly thanks to the fright they had given Emperor Francis.” Str. 211

“Between August and January 1797 the Austrians sent no fewer than four armies down the Alpines to relieve it, each repulsed by Bonaparte in brilliant but increasingly desperate manoeuvres. But after the last of these relief columns had been turned back at Rivoli (14 January 1797), Mantua at last surrendered. Soon afterwards the long-promised reinforcements arrived and, unthreatened from the rear, Bonaparte turned north and began to advance towards Vienna. His position was not as strong as it looked. His lines of communication were dangerously extended; and there was unrest behind him in Venetian territory where, despite the republic’s neutrality, much of the campaign had been fought. Nevertheless, he was now within a hundred miles of Vienna and there was panic in the imperial capital. Unknown to him, the French forces in Germany had at last crossed the Rhine. So when he offered peace talks, the Austrians readily to accepted almost any terms he might suggest.” Str. 214

“After the fall of Mantua he had, as the Directors had long hoped, invaded the Papal States and extracted territorial concessions from the Pope. But so far from treating Pius VI as the irreconcilable enemy of the Republic and seeking to dethrone him, in the treaty of Tolentino (19 February) he merely underwrote the secession…, assuring the pontiff otherwise that he would find the French Republic, of all places, “among the truest friends of Rome”. Successful generals had dreamed of pursuing their own aims and ambitions ever since Dumouriez: but now one of them had won the entire war, and he felt perfectly entitled to dictate the terms of peace as well.” Str. 2015

“Belgium had brought Great Britain into the war: but so hopeless did the continental situation now appear that she, too, was prepared to acknowledge it as a part of France. In fact Pitt was ready to recognize all France's conquests in Europe, and to secure peace he was even willing to surrender gains made from France overseas.” Str. 217

“The main aim of the French politicians who had launched this great struggle had been to force compatriots to come out clearly for or against the Revolution. In this they succeeded far more thoroughly than they could ever have calculated. But the war also forced that choice on the rest of Europe, belligerent or not, especially after the French began to achieve victories. The withdrawal of the Republic's open-ended offer of fraternity and help to all sympathizers only four months after it was made passed unnoticed, or unbelieved, abroad. The French seemed intent on revolutionizing and republicanizing all Europe, if necessary by force of arms.” Str. 218

“But the scenes which so shocked the rest of Europe in 1793 and 1794 were not the result of a masonic conspiracy, or indeed of any other sort. Very largely they were the consequences of the war so thoughtlessly launched in 1792, at a time when the triumphs of 1797 could never have been foreseen.” Str. 219

William Doyle: The Oxford History of the French Revolution, Oxford University Press 2018.

Vraťme se k vnitřnímu vývoji ve Francii na přelomu let 1792 a 1793. Nově zvolený sbor poslanců, Konvent, je rozdělený na dva stále nesmiřitelnější tábory: girondisté vs. montagnardi (tj. Hora, noví jakobíni, neboť girondisté byli z jakobínského klubu vyloučeni). Někde mezi těmito krajnostmi je pak tzv. rovina, tedy nevyhranění. Girondisté se stále více bojí nátlaku pařížského lidu a hledají cesty, jak dát Konventu nějakou účinnou ochranu proti hrozbám násilí. Národní garda dávno přestala být tím, čím byla. Do jejích řad pronikl obyčejný lid a jejího vedení se chopil neúspěšný obchodník.

Hlavní zájem lidu v Paříži na začátku jara 1793 je cena potravin. Oba tábory v Konventu věřily ve volný trh a odmítaly regulaci cen. Pod tlakem lidu však nakonec montagnardi ustoupili. Ekonomické problémy byly ještě citelnější mimo Paříž. První silná revolta začala právě ve Vendée v souvislosti s vynucovanými odvody do armády. To, co začalo jako vzpoura proti odvodům, se postupně stalo vzpourou proti revoluci jako takové ve jménu krále a církve. Venkované viděli revoluci jako vykořisťování ze strany měšťanů. Ostatně vlastenečtí příznivci revoluce si v provincii zajistili, aby nemuseli do války, a to pomocí úřadů, členství v gardě atd.

Zcela jiná, i když sociálně velmi podobná, byla situace na jihu Francie, v Marseille a Lyonu. I tady ekonomické problémy, horší než v Paříži, vedly ke vzpouře lidu, nyní městského, v Lyonu dokonce dělnického, proti jakobínskému režimu. Místní jakobíni neměli ve skutečnosti širokou společenskou podporu. Ekonomická krize, kterou v očích lidu způsobili, vedla ke spojení chudých a bohaté buržoazie, nikoli ovšem ve jménu krále nebo církve. Svržení jakobínů ve vlivných městech na jihu a východě Francie nebylo snahou o návrat před rok 1789 a mnozí z těchto „kontrarevolucionářů“ neměli žádný problém se zrušením monarchie a popravou krále.

Pod vlivem těchto událostí a vývoje na frontě – kde Francie začala ztrácet a invaze cizích vojsk do Paříže se opět zdála reálnou – se situace dramatizovala i v hlavním městě samotném. Zejména girondisté se cítili ohroženi. Ovšem byli to právě oni, kdo obrátil gilotinu proti sobě. Jejich cílem bylo využít nově zřízený Revoluční tribunál proti Maratovi, členovi Konventu za montagnardy, který jako recept k řešení všech problémů nabízel lidu masakry. Tato radikalizace pařížského lidu neustále ohrožovala Konvent a zejména girondisty.

Připomeňme si, že šlo o poslance zejména z Bordeaux a okolí a že jejich zájmem bylo zdůrazňovat práva provincií proti Paříži. V procesu s králem chtěli referendum, což by ale podle jejich odpůrců znamenalo občanskou válku – na to girondisté opáčili, že poprava krále sama povede k občanské válce – skutečnou příčinou občanské války byly ale více odvody na frontu a bída.

Girondě se sice podařilo Marata legálně obžalovat a postavit před soud, jenže pařížský lid a Revoluční tribunál se za něj nekompromisně postavili a Marat byl triumfálně osvobozen. V tomto boji o Marata si Robespierre uvědomil, že konflikt uvnitř Konventu nebude možné vyřešit ničím jiným než otevřeným střetem a radikálními čistkami. Na druhou stranu montagnardi zatím nepodpořili válečnými událostmi vyvolané pokusy o masakry a dokonce ani pařížský lid se k tomu zatím nedal strhnout.

“The Vendéan peasants resented their able-bodied young men being taken off to fight distant enemies, with whom they had no quarrel, by authorities with whom their quarrel was limitless. They resented the fact that the conscription decree was implemented by bourgeois from the local towns who were themselves exempt because of the public offices they held. The National Guard, who were merely these bourgeois and their friends in uniform, were deemed mobilized “on the spot”, which meant that they did not have to go to the front either, yet were the main force needed to compel others to go. The disturbances began with clashes between peasant youths and National Guards. And who were these uniformed self-styled patriots forcing them to fight their battles? The same people who had ejected non-juring priests in 1791 and forced in intrusive newcomers; the same people who had bought up the best church lands when they had come on the market; townsmen who had done consistently well out of the Revolution at the expense, so it seemed, of surrounding peasant communities and the Church upon which loyalties had focused in the calmer, remote days when the king had reigned undisputed.” Str. 224

“The Montagnards had hoped, in setting up the Revolutionary Tribunal, to use it against those whom they saw as impeding the war effort by their vendetta against Paris. Girondins, however, saw that this sword was double-edged, and it was from them that a proposal came on 1 April to abolish deputies' immunity from arrest. Success in this cleared the way for an attack on the most exposed figure in the Montagnard ranks, recognized even by his own side in their cooler moments as a liability – Marat. As president of the Jacobins, on 5 April he had signed a circular appealing to the provinces to defend Paris against a “sacrilegious cabal” in the Convention, attempting thus to steal what Girondins regarded as their own constituency. Alleging an insult to the Convention, they called on 12 April for Marat to be impeached; and, with the normal Montagnard support depleted by the absence of many of their normal allies on mission, the motion passed overwhelmingly. Thirty-three sections of Paris responded to this attack on their hero by calling for expulsion from the Convention of 22 named deputies.” Str. 228

“By May 1793, therefore, the new crisis for the Republic that had erupted in March had grown spectacularly worse. As the armies fell back along every frontier, a new, internal war zone established itself in what would soon be called the “military Vendée”; and the Convention even began to lose control of major provincial cities. The response of politicians in Paris was destined to make these problems even worse before they got better.” Str. 232

“It was an empty threat: but its echoes of Brunswick's crude menaces the previous August outraged Parisians. For some weeks the Girondins had been hitting at departmental vengeance for any attack Paris might make on the Convention, and…. a deputation from Marseilles had been heard, denouncing the Montagnards. Ominous rumblings from other provincial cities, such as the Girondins' own Bordeaux, not to mention Lyons, were also now coming in. The Girondins had done nothing practical to organize such protests, but along with the struggle still going on certain of the Parisian sections themselves, they convinced the insurrectionaries that their time was limited. Even Robespierre, who saw well enough the dangers of coercing the Nation's representatives, now recognized that the deadlock in the Convention must be broken by outside force. At the Jacobins on 26 May, he “invited the people” to rise up against the Convention's “corrupt deputies” and declared himself in open insurrection against them.” Str. 234

Ani girondisté, ani montagnardi nebyli ničím ve smyslu politické strany. Dokonce ani v Británii té doby nebylo snadné prosadit myšlenku politických stran. Stranictví bylo vnímáno jako výraz sobeckého zájmu. Blíže politické straně měli ovšem montagnardi, kteří byli realističtější, jednotnější a tvořeni méně výraznými osobnostmi. Naopak girondisty spojoval na jaře 1793 hlavně strach z pařížského davu, který je chtěl vyhodit z Konventu a soudit za zradu. Nelze přitom spojovat dav – sansculoty – a montagnardy. Montagnardi přece jen měli zájem na zachování majetkových práv a pořádku.

V té době byl jejich hlavním představitelem spíše Danton než Robespierre. Danton se přitom snažil situaci spíše uklidňovat. To byl i původní smysl v dubnu 1793 založeného Výboru pro veřejné blaho. Francie v té době neměla nejen politické strany, ale ani vládu. Tu fakticky nahrazovaly vlivné poslanecké výbory a do provincií speciálně vyslaní poslanci, kterým byla svěřena neomezená moc. Tito poslanci pak chyběli v Konventu, což nějakou dobu stačilo Girondě v tomu, aby ovládla hlasování. Skutečné moc ale girondisté nemohli dosáhnout. Na svou obranu proto volali do Paříže ozbrojené síly provincií.

Pařížský lid, sansculoté, řešili hlavně cenu potravin. Jejich hněv se zaměřoval proti údajným zrádcům, tedy girondistům. Dav na začátku června obklíčil Konvent a vynutil si vydání 29 girondistů. Montagnardi to schválili – tehdy už nastupuje jako hlavní osobnost Robespierre, který je místo Dantona jmenován do Výboru – ale stejně tak se od toho snažili distancovat. Girondisté byli ledabyle stráženi a mnohým se podařilo utéci. To neposílilo důvěru davů vůči montagnardům. V té době začíná být montagnardům včele s Robespierrem stále jasnější, že bude nutné zavést vládu tvrdé ruky, jinak se revoluce rozpadne. V průběhu léta pak Robespierre definitivně střídá Dantona ve Výboru pro veřejné blaho.

Konventu se podařilo navzdory probíhajícímu chaosu občanské války prosadit obrovskou většinou v plebiscitu napříč zemí novou ústavu, která garantovala ještě více práv než ta předchozí. Situace v zemi ale byla velmi špatná. Paříž obviňovala vzbouřenecká města – Lyon, Marseille, Bordeaux, města v Bretani a ve Vendée a další – z tzv. federalismu a rozbíjení jednoty republiky. Provincie to viděly naopak: je to právě Paříž a násilné chování jejího lidu, co rozbíjí republiku. Diktátorské chování vyslaných zástupců Konventu bylo obzvláště nesnášené. Pod vlivem zatčení girondistů vznikají plány na vybudování obrovské provinciální armády, která vtrhne do Paříže. Měl se také ustavit alternativní Konvent mimo dosah moci hlavního města.

Ve skutečnosti ovšem vzbouřenci z provincií chtěli hájit jen lokální zájmy a nejvíce ze všeho jim šlo o prosperitu, neslučitelnou s probíhající válkou. Navíc opozice proti pařížskému režimu byla roztříštěná také ideologicky, jedni chtěli návrat monarchie a podporovali nároky církve, druzí byli republikáni a antiklerikálové. Vzpoura provincií neměla tedy nakonec pro revoluční režim fatální následky. Připravované tažení na Paříž v Bretani a Normandii se zhroutilo kvůli nedostatku dobrovolníků. Nejmocnější a nejvážnější tak zůstala vzpoura ve Vendée a guerillové hnutí tzv. šuanů v Bretani. Monarchistické jednotky ve Vendée však nedokázaly v červnu 1793 dobýt republikánské Nantes, což se ukázalo jako bod obratu.

Samozřejmě to všechno probíhá v době, kdy Francie čelí nepříznivým zprávám z bitev se zahraničními vojsky. Například na konci srpna Britové získávají důležitý jihofrancouzský přístav Toulon, kde předtím proběhla protijakobínská vzpoura. V Paříži je 13. července zavražděn v té době už spíše bezvýznamný a nemocí paralyzovaný Marat. Montagnardi dostali tak zatím svého největšího mučedníka. Vražedkyní je sympatizantka girondistů z Normandie. V té době také dochází k definitivnímu zrušení všech feudálních výsad bez náhrady a zavádí se trest smrti za křečkování zásob.

Pátého září 1793 pak Konvent pod nátlakem lidu vyhlašuje vládu teroru. Vůbec nelze hovořit o tom, že Robespierre nebo montagnardi v tu chvíli byli vyjádřením davové krvežíznivosti sansculotů. Naopak se jí spíše báli. Museli samozřejmě čelit občanské válce i válce s koalicí evropských velmocí. O bídě a nedostatku nemluvě. Montagnardi byli mnohem realističtější než girondisté.

“What made a Girondin was revolutionary intransigence: an attitude of mind that was not prepared to compromise the principles of 1789, whatever happened. This was the spirit that offered defiance to the whole of Europe as the war spread, and resisted the call for price controls which all men of education believed to be economically disastrous. This was the spirit, too, which insisted that all France must be consulted on an issue as momentous as the death of the former king. Above all, this was the spirit that resisted the dictatorship of a capital apparently in the grip of men who had organized or at least connived at the September massacres. The representatives of the sovereign Nation must not be subjected to the fickle and murderous whims of the sansculottes and the bloodthirsty and irresponsible demagogues, like Marat or Hébert, who pandered to them. All these were attitudes widely shared in the Convention. In calmer times very few of the deputies would have repudiated any of them. But the times were not calm, and there were certain realities which the Girondins refused to face. Without Paris, the Republic would not have been established and the Convention itself would not have existed. And however abhorrent the forces in control of the capital, it was only sensible for an assembly sitting there (and where else could it credibly sit?) to try to work with them. This was the Montagnard position. To Girondin intransigence they opposed prudence and practicality. And although the kernel of the Montagnards was the 24 deputies representing Paris itself, who acted more like a party than the Girondins ever did, it is striking how often they were able to carry a majority in the Convention on major questions like the fate of the king, the emergency measures of March, the establishment of the maximum, and even the toning-down of the previously open-ended offer of fraternity and help to foreign peoples seeking their liberty.” Str. 236

„On the nineteenth, the rebels crossed the Loire and entered Angers, which the republicans had evacuated. On the twenty-ninth they appeared before the greatest prize of all, the Atlantic port of Nantes. Throughout the spring Nantes had been one of the foremost centres of support for the Girondins against Parisian and Montagnard extremism, but as the forces of counter-revolution approached, the city authorities recognized that it was no moment to renounce the Convention. Appeals from other Breton cities to provide a contingent for the departmental army assembling at Caen were rebuffed. So was a call to surrender from the Vendéan army. The attack, when it came, was ill coordinated, and the city resisted with more determination than its besiegers had ever expected. After two days of assault, the attackers withdrew. Nantes, however grudgingly, had held firm for the Jacobin Republic against its enemies of both types. The worst moment in the Montagnards' struggle to keep control of France had passed.“ Str. 243

“They made the most of their martyr, of course. On 8 August they even paraded his widow before the Convention to denounce the enragés as agents of Austria and England. But the realization was now dawning, as disaster upon disaster was reported from the war fronts and from the rebel departments, that much more ruthless and determined action would be required if the crisis facing the Republic was to be overcome. Problems of government would have to be taken more seriously. Danton, suspected of excessive trimming, had already been voted off the Committee of Public Safety on 10 July. (…) Two weeks later (26 July), convinced at last of its value, Robespierre accepted nomination to the Committee, noting to himself that its priorities must be “food supplies and popular laws”. A law against hoarding passed that very day, making it a capital offence… The new constitution, too, appeared to have achieved its purpose. The primary assemblies endorsed it by an official 1,801,918 votes against 11,610. In fact, the number voting for it was probably over two million – a respectable enough turnout at a time of civil war… Theoretically, the Convention's work was now done. Like the Constituent Assembly before it, it could dissolve and make way for regular, constitutional government. (…) Robespierre denounced a proposal which could only bring to power “the envoys of Pitt and Coburg”. The current emergency, when the very survival of the Republic was at stake, was not the time to increase political uncertainties. The constitution could not safely be brought into force in time of war. So long as the emergency lasted it would remain suspended, in every issue.” Str. 246

William Doyle: The Oxford History of the French Revolution, Oxford University Press 2018.

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