1. 8. 2025

čas čtení < 1 minuta

27-year-old Adel Madi died today at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis due to acute malnutrition, starvation, and a lack of essential medicines.



Famine ravaged his body and illness exhausted him amid the absence of the most basic necessities of life. pic.twitter.com/0TbE2DZFQZ