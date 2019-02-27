Two Czechs are languishing unjustly in a Turkish prison. Czech politicians do not care

Request on behalf of Markéta Všelichová and Miroslav Farkas and other political prisoners in Turkey



I would like to remind you, as the Ministers of the Czech Government, in a somewhat unconventional way, that Markéta Všelichová and Miroslav Farkas have been serving they third year in the Turkish prison, without any attention from Czech politicians. They have been condemned for six years in prison for "supporting terrorism", based on a number of exaggerated and fictional arguments.





Ankara labels any support for the Kurdish autonomous region of Rojava in northern Syria as terrorism, including the fight against the Islamic State (ISIS) which enjoyed silent tolerance of Ankara as its indirect ally against the Kurds until 2015.



ISIS exceeded all the existing limits with their perversity.



Všelichová an Farkas wanted to deliver a field hospital in the form of a tent to Kurdish adversaries of ISIS - Farkas had served in YPG militia for a short time. ISIS deliberately familiarized their “funny” videos, made in precise detail, both visually and in sound, following the Western-style pornography.





You can see the prisoners of war being drowned and filmed in a cage under water, they scream and bubble, a drowned body still spits out bloody foam, the tank track presses a man flat, his head resembles a burst watermelon, a pilot is being burnt to death, his nose falls off because of the heat and the body, nearly carbonized, suddenly awakes and opens one eye that was left, tries to mumble something, waving his white arms – the skin got peeled in the meantime.



The case of Všelichová and Farkas, who, within their limited possibilities, yet with a great deal of naivety and Facebook exhibitionism, tried to do at least a minimum against such horror forces, is probably familiar to you as the Czech Government ministers, as well as the fact that day-to-day raids in Turkey have been made for years, resulting in many years in prison for political, mostly leftist and liberal, opposition, for offenses, such as writing an article or simply sharing it or putting likes on Facebook.



As a former member and elector of the ČSSD (Social democracy) and the Green Party, I am also fascinated by the fact that our social democracy has not taken any significant steps in the last few years to support at least the people from the persecuted Turkish People's Democratic Party (HDP), who should be close to them. It is in contrast with the situation when a number of soc. dem. publicists and politicians are constantly engaged in the popular screaming about how all the great powers betrayed the destitute little poor Czechoslovakia in Munich.



I would therefore like to ask you genuinely to put an end to this stage, so humiliating for the Czech Republic, to bring together the Ministers of the Interior Affairs and the related ministries of several other neighboring countries or the whole EU and to initiate, in addition to economic sanctions, the arrest of some Turkish diplomats, MIT secret service staff and Turkey-associated extremist clergy, who operate in Europe or travel across Europe.



They should then be exchanged for all, approximately 20, foreigners imprisoned in Turkey, as it used to happen in the case of agents and dissidents between the East and the West during the Cold War, sometimes in silence but sometimes publicly, or as Israel does that from time to time. .



All of that, of course, must be a part of the increased pressure on Turkey, against the methods of which various left-wing politicians in Western Europe have been already protesting. Unlike you. Most recently, President Macron was asked by 45 French politicians, from communists to Gaullists, to intervene in Rojava and support the Turkish opposition.



I note that the only foreign prisoner that Ankara has dismissed so far was an American Protestant priest, but only after Trump's economic sanctions against Turkey. A former British soldier- YPG volunteer – managed to escape from captivity.



In addition, in case of both Czechs, there have been two current changes that change the situation to the worse.



Farkas himself is reportedly opposed to the activities that try to support him and ask for his release.. I consider that to be a bizarre fact, a fact that signals, in my opinion, the abnormality of conditions in custody and pressure on him. Nothing like that could be seen before, e.g. in the case of dissidents from the 1980s. This is not the way a legally competent person acts, something like that could be done by a person in extreme distress. It is necessary to atake into account that he is isolated in Van, he speaks only Czech and a little French, while people around him are Turkish and Kurdish.



In the new prison in Izmir, Všelichová has much more limited possibilities for writing than she had in the previous cell in Van. She was advised to write "shortly and less", her father received just a short text within two months. Even this narrowing of the "main connection" with the world, in the space behind concrete walls, is certainly an extremely stressful and risky factor.



Therefore I think that it will be more advantageous for all sides if such an "exchange" takes place with all of the comforts "from above" than if eventually attempted "from bellow" by readers of adventurous literature – perhaps in an extremely stressful situation, after a possible suicide attempt by one of the imprisoned Czechs.. All that with the inevitable risk of improvisation, amateur failures and possible mistakes ...



If you felt an urge to vomit, when reading some passages of my requests (the ones about ISIS) and then you felt motivated to make some effective steps in this matter, then it is exactly what I wanted, and I want to thank you for paying attention to the text.



Yours sincerely, Pavel Pečínka, Brno, 728 916 007



Successively an editor of several Brno papers, an author and co-author of several publications on political parties, ethnic minorities and guerrilla war, a graduate of Political Science (Ph.D.)





