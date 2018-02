Islamisté zveřejnili videozáznam rakety, která měla sestřelit ruský letoun

Ebaa Agency has released video of the moment #RuAF's Su-25SM was shot down by MANPADS over #Saraqib, #Idlib Countryside. According to Ebaa, #AlQaeda affiliated Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (#HTS) backed by #Qatar had done this. The MANPADS is probably FN-6 delivered through #Turkey. pic.twitter.com/l09is50RWh