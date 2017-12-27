360 000 Czechs have seen a fake news video on Facebook which falsely accuses "refugees" of an assault

27. 12. 2017

Police spokesperson Andrea Cejnková said that the people who have committed the assault have been living in the Czech Republic for a number of years and they speak Czech.













Czech extreme right wing has been disseminating the lie about the "refugee attack" on social networks, They assert that the assault had been committed by "refugees from a refugee facility located in the Czech town of Kostelec.





"We have to strongly protest against the assertions that the attackers were refugees," said Jan Piroch, the spokesperson of the Czech Management of Refugee Facilities, which are run by the Czech Interior Ministry.





The lie about an attack committed by "refugees" has been iven considerable credence because it has been disseminated by Lucie Šafránková, a Member of Parliament from the extreme right-wing SPD political party, In the past, Šafránková disseminated fake news about "microwave ovens that kill" and about "refugees who escaped from a bus and disappeared into the forests" in the Czech Republic.





When confronted with the fact that her statement about "refugees assaulting people" in Brno was a lie, Šafránková erased it from Facebook, but refused to comment. The SPD political party refuses to give interviews to journalists with whose views it disagrees.





Source in Czech HERE



















